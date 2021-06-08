IDF Apprehends Two Suspects Who Breached Lebanese-Israeli Border

Last week, IDF observation troops intercepted an attempt to smuggle narcotics and firearms into Israel from Lebanon, near the small Israeli community of Mattat. The suspects were caught with 15 firearms, 36 kilograms of drugs and dozens of cartridges, all worth around 2 million shekels (about $615,000), according to the military.
“The IDF is assessing whether the smuggling attempt was carried out with the assistance of the Hezbollah terror organization,” the military said in a statement following the incident.