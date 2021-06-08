Tuesday, June 8th | 28 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Gantz to Hezbollah: War With Israel Will Cause ‘Immense’ Damage to Lebanon

IDF Apprehends Two Suspects Who Breached Lebanese-Israeli Border

Netanyahu Faces End of Rule in Parliamentary Vote on New Government

‘Block the Boat’ Protests of Israeli Container Ships Spread to Port of New York

German Police Search for Suspect of ‘Repulsive’ Attempted Arson at Synagogue in City of Ulm

Bella Hadid Post on 1939 ‘Palestine’ Soccer Team Shows Jewish, Pre-State Team, Notes Pro-Israel Influencer

EU Veto ‘Hostage’-Taking on Foreign Policy Must End: German Foreign Minister

Israeli Foreign Ministry Calls Claim Ambassador to Morocco Was Denied Housing Amid Protest Campaign ‘Fake News’

University of Michigan Jewish Group Decries ‘Hateful’ Anti-Israel Graffiti on Storied Campus Rock

IDF Finds No Evidence of Terror Attack in Infiltration at Military Headquarters in Tel Aviv

June 8, 2021 8:56 am
0

IDF Apprehends Two Suspects Who Breached Lebanese-Israeli Border

avatar by JNS.org

Hezbollah and Palestinian flags are seen in the southern Lebanese village of Houla, near the border with Israel, Aug. 26, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Aziz Taher.

JNS.org – The Israel Defense Forces apprehended two suspects in northern Israel on Monday after they breached the Lebanese-Israeli border fence on Sunday night.

The IDF said in a statement that after an extensive pursuit undertaken by the military and the Israel Police, which included blocking off areas and roads, soldiers found the  suspects in a “vegetated area near the fence” and that they were “transferred to the security forces for further questioning.”

The suspects are believed to be illegal migrant workers.

Local residents reported the firing of flares in the border area during the overnight searches.

Related coverage

June 8, 2021 8:58 am
0

Gantz to Hezbollah: War With Israel Will Cause ‘Immense’ Damage to Lebanon

JNS.org - Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued a warning to Hezbollah on Monday, saying that the damage to Lebanon...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.