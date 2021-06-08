IDF Apprehends Two Suspects Who Breached Lebanese-Israeli Border

JNS.org – The Israel Defense Forces apprehended two suspects in northern Israel on Monday after they breached the Lebanese-Israeli border fence on Sunday night.

The IDF said in a statement that after an extensive pursuit undertaken by the military and the Israel Police, which included blocking off areas and roads, soldiers found the suspects in a “vegetated area near the fence” and that they were “transferred to the security forces for further questioning.”

The suspects are believed to be illegal migrant workers.

Local residents reported the firing of flares in the border area during the overnight searches.

