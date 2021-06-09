Wednesday, June 9th | 29 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Antisemitic Incidents Rise by More Than 25 Percent in Czech Republic as Conspiracy Theories Fester Online

Israeli Foreign Ministry Boycotted EU’s Middle East Envoy During Recent Visit: Report

Fighting (and Singing) for Israel in New Jersey

New Survey Shows Young American Jews as Religious as Their Elders, Less Attached to Israel

US Says Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Over the Weekend

British Singer and Radio Host Warned He Faces Jail for Spreading Anti-Jewish ‘Racial Hatred’

They Want to Silence Jews and Israel; It Won’t Work

British Mideast Correspondent Apologizes for Suggesting Israeli Policies to Blame for ‘Jew Hatred’ in UK

The May 2021 Israeli Arab Riots, and Their Implications

Journalist and Author Bari Weiss Talks Antisemitism, ‘Sacrifices of Our Ancestors’ in Jewish History

June 9, 2021 8:09 am
0

Syria Intercepts Israeli Missile Strike Over Damascus: State Media

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A Syrian flag flutters in Damascus, Syria on April 20, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Ali Hashisho.

Syrian air defenses on Tuesday intercepted an Israeli missile strike over the capital Damascus, state media reported, while military defectors said the missiles may have targeted Iranian-backed militias.

“Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli aggression coming from Lebanese airspace,” state media said. Earlier, state media said large explosions were heard.

A Syrian military source was quoted on state media as saying the strikes targeted parts of central and southern areas, without elaborating on the locations, adding they left only material damage.

Some state media outlets said the strikes hit Homs province which also adjoins neighboring Lebanon, where the Iranian-backed Lebanese Shi’ite Hezbollah holds sway along the rugged border area.

Related coverage

June 9, 2021 1:06 pm
0

US Says Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Over the Weekend

Negotiations between Iran and the world powers on how to revive the 2015 nuclear accord will resume over the coming...

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. If confirmed, this would be the first such missile raid in about a month. Pre-dawn raids struck the Mediterranean port of Latakia close to a Russian air base on May 5.

Western intelligence sources said Israel’s stepped-up strikes on Syria since last year are part of a shadow war approved by the United States. The strikes are also part of an anti-Iran policy that in the last two years has undermined Iran’s extensive military power without starting a major increase in hostilities.

The intelligence sources said that Israel has over the past year expanded its targets across Syria, where thousands of Iranian-backed militias have been involved in regaining much of the territory lost by Syrian President Bashar al Assad to insurgents in the decade-old civil war.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.