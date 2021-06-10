US Imposes Sanctions on Network Funding Yemen’s Houthis, Says US Treasury

The US Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on what it said are members of a smuggling network that produces millions of dollars for Yemen’s Iran-affiliated Houthi movement.

“This network generates tens of millions of dollars in revenue from the sale of commodities, like Iranian petroleum, a significant portion of which is then directed through a complex network of intermediaries and exchange houses in multiple countries to the Houthis,” a Treasury statement said.

Those slapped with sanctions included two Yemenis, two Syrians, one Emirati, one Somali and one Indian national, as well as entities based in Dubai, Istanbul and Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthis.