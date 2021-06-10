Thursday, June 10th | 30 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Imposes Sanctions on Network Funding Yemen’s Houthis, Says US Treasury

Palestinian Terrorist Indicted Over Shooting Death of 19-Year-Old Student in West Bank

Remembering Our Friend and Scholar, Harold Brackman

‘Innocent,’ ‘Only Children’ in Front-Page New York Times Blood Libel Included Some Trained Terrorist Fighters

The Woke Mob and Critical Race Theory Come for the Jews

‘ISIS Leader An Israeli Actor’; Investigation Exposes Vice’s Israel Hatred

HBO’s ‘Oslo’ Is a Mixed Bag

Judoka Who Fled Iran Over Discrimination of Athletes From Israel Wins Match Against Israeli Opponent

Biden’s Use of the G-Word Furthers Turkey’s Isolation

New in Cinema City’s Theaters: Israeli Company Tadiran’s Advanced Technology Air Purifiers

June 10, 2021 1:32 pm
0

US Imposes Sanctions on Network Funding Yemen’s Houthis, Says US Treasury

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Armed Houthi followers ride on the back of a truck after participating in a funeral of Houthi fighters killed in recent fighting against government forces in Yemen’s oil-rich province of Marib, in Sanaa, Yemen February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

The US Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on what it said are members of a smuggling network that produces millions of dollars for Yemen’s Iran-affiliated Houthi movement.

“This network generates tens of millions of dollars in revenue from the sale of commodities, like Iranian petroleum, a significant portion of which is then directed through a complex network of intermediaries and exchange houses in multiple countries to the Houthis,” a Treasury statement said.

Those slapped with sanctions included two Yemenis, two Syrians, one Emirati, one Somali and one Indian national, as well as entities based in Dubai, Istanbul and Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthis.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.