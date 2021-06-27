Who Really Cares About the Palestinians?

JNS.org – In the last several weeks, there has been a surge of interest in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. In the United States and much of the rest of the world, most of that concern has been focused on criticism of the Jewish state, its measures of self-defense against terrorism, and its allegedly cruel treatment of Arabs living inside of Israel, Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza.

The dilemma of those who seek to defend Israel’s conduct and even its right to exist as a sovereign Jewish state is that those who traffic in lies about “apartheid” and a cruel “occupation” generally do so by ignoring the complex history of the conflict. Their efforts concentrate on emotive images and human interest stories about suffering Palestinians such as the New York Times’ outrageous, poorly reported, and ultimately misleading stories about children killed by the Israel Defense Forces and the collapse of an apartment building situated over a Hamas military facility that had been targeted.

It’s easier to tell stories about Arab victims than to explain that the reason that the conflict continues is because the Palestinians and their leaders have consistently refused every offer of compromise that might have led to peace over the last century. For the editors and reporters at the Times, the refusals of PLO chief Yasser Arafat and his successor Mahmoud Abbas of Israeli offers of statehood and peace over the last two decades are as remote as similar decisions that occurred throughout the 20th century. Add in the fact that left-wing ideologues masquerading as journalists motivated by intersectionality and critical race theory to demonize and delegitimize Israel and Zionism make up a growing percentage of the mainstream press corps, and biased coverage is now clearly purposeful rather than a function of ignorance or incompetence.

Lost in all of this is the fact that most of those who blast Israel in the media or on the floor of Congress in the name of sympathy for the Palestinian people don’t really care about them.

