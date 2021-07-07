Wednesday, July 7th | 27 Tammuz 5781

July 7, 2021 6:22 pm
0

Suspect Arrested in Firework Attack That Burned Jewish Woman at Manhattan Rally

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Mohammed Othman, charged by the NYPD in a May 20 firework attack. Photo: NYPD Hate Crimes / Twitter

New York police arrested a Staten Island man on Wednesday for throwing a firework at a Jewish woman from the back of a pickup truck, on a day that saw multiple violent attacks against Jews attending a pro-Israel rally.

The NYPD said 24-year-old Mohammad Othman of Staten Island was arrested for the May 20 incendiary attack, which left a 55-year-old Jewish woman with burns.

Othman was arrested for two other antisemitic incidents from the same protest, and was charged with first-degree gang assault as a hate crime, third-degree assault as a hate crime and second-degree reckless endangerment as a hate crime. He has six prior arrests, according to the New York Post, including on domestic violence charges.

Footage of the firework attack showed a crowd of frightened people fleeing from the blast.

Shortly after the incident, a Jewish man, Joseph Borgen, was brutally assaulted nearby by a group of assailants, four of whom have been arrested by the NYPD on hate crimes charges.

