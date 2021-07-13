Tuesday, July 13th | 5 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Large French Diplomatic Mission Set to Tour Israel and Talk ‘Shared Interests’ With Bennett, Lapid, Bibi

Franklin and Marshall Alumni Letter Backs Faculty Condemnation of Israel’s ‘Jewish Supremacy’

US Calls for Calm in Cuba, Concerned by Images of Violence

Cornel West Resigns From Harvard, Partly Blaming School’s ‘Hostility to Palestinian Cause’

Nats Pick Makes Elie Kligman Second Orthodox Jew Drafted to Major League Baseball in Two Days

Orthodox Jews Call on US Congress to Pass ‘Pray Safe’ Act to Protect Houses of Worship From Violence

LAPD Statistics Show Serious Rise in Antisemitic Hate Crimes in the City

Chelsea FC to Use Soccer as ‘Connecting Bridge’ for Over 1,000 Arab and Jewish Kids in Israel

Israel, UAE Ink First Agricultural Agreements Since Abraham Accords

Top UK Jewish Group Praises Gov for Urging Social Media Companies to Adopt Leading Antisemitism Definition

July 13, 2021 4:39 pm
0

Cornel West Resigns From Harvard, Partly Blaming School’s ‘Hostility to Palestinian Cause’

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Cornel West speaking at an event at the Student Pavilion at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona//Flickr, Gage Skidmore

Activist and scholar Cornel West announced his resignation from Harvard University on Monday, blaming in part what he termed a “cowardly deference to the anti-Palestinian prejudices of the Harvard administration.”

Professor West posted his letter of resignation, dated June 30, on Twitter with a message saying, “I try to tell the unvarnished truth about the decadence in our-market driven universities!”

West held a dual appointment in the Harvard University Divinity School and Department of African and African-American Studies.

He cited several reasons for his resignation, including a denial of tenure that he has previously pinned, in part, on his pro-Palestinian activism.

Related coverage

July 13, 2021 5:54 pm
0

Large French Diplomatic Mission Set to Tour Israel and Talk ‘Shared Interests’ With Bennett, Lapid, Bibi

A high-profile French diplomatic delegation will visit Israel next week to meet with the country’s new government to advance ties...

“To witness a faculty enthusiastically support a candidate for tenure then timidly defer to a rejection based on the administration’s hostility to the Palestinian cause was disgusting,” West wrote in the resignation letter. “We all knew the mendacious reasons given had nothing to do with academic standards.”

He also alleged being denied sabbatical, said that his courses were unfairly categorized as Black studies, and charged his colleagues with being cowed into not offering condolences after the death of his mother Irene B. West — a former civil rights activist and the first Black public school teacher in Elk Grove, California.

“This kind of narcissistic academic professionalism, cowardly deference to the anti-Palestinian prejudices of the Harvard administration and indifference to my Mother’s death constitute an intellectual and spiritual bankruptcy of deep deaths,” West wrote.

In February, West alleged that Harvard’s rejection of his request for tenure was partly caused by his criticism of Israeli policies towards the Palestinians. That was followed by a petition from supporters of West echoing those claims, which Harvard Hillel Rabbi Jonah C. Steinberg charged with promoting “an anti-Jewish conspiracy theory.”

West reiterated his suggestion to the Harvard Crimson, saying, “I do think the support of this critique of Israeli occupation is a plausible hypothesis” for the tenure denial.

In March, West announced that he would rejoin the Union Theological Seminary as a faculty member.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.