Avishag Semberg Takes Bronze in Taekwondo, Israel’s First-Ever Olympic Medal in the Sport

JNS.org – Israeli athlete Avishag Semberg won a bronze medal in taekwondo at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Saturday. The medal is Israel’s first at the Tokyo games, its first in taekwondo, and its tenth Olympic medal,

Semberg, 19, defeated Turkey’s Rukiye Yıldırım 27-22 in the flyweight (49 kilogram) category.

Sember revealed after the competition that she had felt the contest against the Turkish athlete slipping away.

“It was really hard. It’s a competitor that I’ve already fought against and I know her. She’s 30 and doesn’t stop kicking. I worked hard and already felt the battle wasn’t mine,” she said, according to Israel Hayom.