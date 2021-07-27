‘Jerry Maguire’ Child Star Joins Volunteer Group Escorting LA Jews to Synagogues Amid Uptick in Antisemitic Violence

Jewish former actor Jonathan Lipnicki has joined a volunteer group in Los Angeles that helps Jews safely go to and from their synagogues following a slew of antisemitic attacks in the area.

The child star — who is most famous for his roles in “Jerry Maguire,” “Stuart Little” and “The Little Vampire” — helps synagogue goers in the Fairfax District on Fridays and Saturdays. Lipnicki, who became a jiu-jitsu black belt last year, told TMZ on Friday that after learning about attack on Jewish diners outside a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles in May, he and fellow actor and martial artist Remington Franklin decided to take action to prevent future incidences.