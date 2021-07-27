Tuesday, July 27th | 18 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel May Cancel Joint Declaration With Poland Amid Fury Over Holocaust Property Law: Report

Blinken Voices Outrage After Swastika Etched at State Department

NY State Senator Declares Support for Dozens of Jewish Faculty Resigning From CUNY Union

Former Ben & Jerry’s Employee Details Efforts to Sway Company on Israel Decision

Tokyo Olympics: Iranian Defector Dedicates Judo Silver Medal to Israel

Israel Weighs Legal Options to Pressure Ben & Jerry’s, Unilever Over West Bank Boycott

Herzog Receives Annual Assessment of Israel’s Strategic Challenges, From Iran Threat to Divisions at Home

Top Dutch Soccer Player Targeted by Lurid Antisemitic Mural After Signing for ‘Jewish’ Club Ajax

‘Jerry Maguire’ Child Star Joins Volunteer Group Escorting LA Jews to Synagogues Amid Uptick in Antisemitic Violence

Israeli Government Set to Invest $150 Million in Growing Arab Presence in High Tech

July 27, 2021 1:40 pm
0

‘Jerry Maguire’ Child Star Joins Volunteer Group Escorting LA Jews to Synagogues Amid Uptick in Antisemitic Violence

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Jonathan Lipnicki. Photo: Screenshot.

Jewish former actor Jonathan Lipnicki has joined a volunteer group in Los Angeles that helps Jews safely go to and from their synagogues following a slew of antisemitic attacks in the area.

The child star — who is most famous for his roles in “Jerry Maguire,” “Stuart Little” and “The Little Vampire” — helps synagogue goers in the Fairfax District on Fridays and Saturdays. Lipnicki, who became a jiu-jitsu black belt last year, told TMZ on Friday that after learning about attack on Jewish diners outside a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles in May, he and fellow actor and martial artist Remington Franklin decided to take action to prevent future incidences.

“There have been a lot of antisemitic hate crimes and violence towards Jews,” Lipnicki said, adding that Franklin started the group “to make sure people got home and to the synagogue safely … families, women, children, because everybody should have the right to worship without being discriminated against.”

He said, “Remi took it upon himself to organize, and we have a lot of friends. A lot of us are martial artists or own martial arts gyms and not all of us are Jewish. It’s just people wanting to help other people.”

Standing outside a synagogue in the Fairfax District, Franklin told TMZ that people regularly shout “horrible Nazi slurs up and down the street” specifically on Fridays and Saturdays when Jews are heading to temple. Others have tried to run over Jewish children or shoot them with paint balls, a rabbi almost got run over in a nearby parking lot, and similar attacks “consistently keep happening.”

Lipnicki explained, “bullies of any sort or people who promote hatred don’t like when there’s a presence there. And  I think having a presence is a huge deterrent … I think that if you don’t stand against all hate, you don’t stand against any. And you have to stand against all sorts of hatred. It doesn’t matter if it’s your own community or others. I think having the physical deterrent there is really effective.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.