Tuesday, August 10th | 2 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli-Founded Cloud Protection Firm OwnBackup Nears $3.35 Billion Valuation

Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant Uncovers Chinese Espionage Group UNC215’s Activity in Israel

Israel-Morocco Ties Deepen as Lapid Prepares for Rabat Trip

Ukraine to Allow Jewish Worshipers Into Uman for Rosh Hashanah

Saudi Arabia Sentences 69 Hamas Members to Prison for Up to 21 Years

Israeli Company to Supply IED Jammers to Spanish Ministry of Defense

March Against Ben & Jerry’s to Take Place in New York Ahead of Worldwide ‘Call for Action’

$3 Million Gift to Support Jewish Identity Programs for Public School Teens

Man Accused Over Iran Prison Executions Goes On Trial in Sweden

US CDC Raises Israel’s COVID-19 Risk for Travelers to Highest Level

August 10, 2021 10:37 am
0

Israeli-Founded Cloud Protection Firm OwnBackup Nears $3.35 Billion Valuation

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, March 9, 2020. Photo: Reuters /Carlo Allegri.

US-Israeli cloud data protection firm OwnBackup said on Tuesday it raised $240 million in a late-stage funding round to bring its valuation to near $3.35 billion.

The round was co-led by Alkeon Capital and B Capital Group, and included a secondary investment in the company by BlackRock Private Equity Partners and Tiger Global. Existing investors Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, and Vertex Ventures also participated.

OwnBackup has raised a total of nearly $500 million, while also announcing plans to expand its backup and recovery solutions across other cloud platforms later this year, beginning with Microsoft.

It said it has close to 4,000 customers including Aston Martin, Guidewire Software, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Medtronic, Navy Federal Credit Union, Singapore Economic Development Board, and the University of Miami.

OwnBackup is based in New Jersey but was founded in Israel, where it retains a large presence.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.