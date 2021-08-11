Wednesday, August 11th | 3 Elul 5781

Jewish Group Launches ‘First-Ever Incubator’ for Young US Jews Against Antisemitism

August 11, 2021 4:20 pm
Jewish Group Launches ‘First-Ever Incubator’ for Young US Jews Against Antisemitism

AJC logo. Photo : Tampa Jewish Community Centers & Federation.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) launched what it called “first-ever incubator” program for young Jews fighting antisemitism, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

Titled “Disrupt Antisemitism: AJC Invests in New Ideas to Fight Hate,” the program will award up to $10,000 in start-up cash to the entrepreneurs who submit the best proposal for eliminating antisemitism “locally, nationally, or virtually.”

Commenting on the initiative, Meggie Wyschogrod Fredman, AJC Director of the Alexander Young Leadership Department said, “Jews are threatened in America, around the world, and facing a growing vehemence online. Addressing Jew-hatred calls for bold change and big ideas driven by us, the rising generation of Jews.”

“It’s time to Disrupt Antisemitism,” she added.

Along with seed funding, AJC said that winners of the contest — which was “shaped by the incubators of Silicon Valley” — will have the chance to partner with leaders in advocacy, finance, and technology.

Proposals will be accepted at AJC’s website starting Monday, until September 27, 2021.

