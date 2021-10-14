Thursday, October 14th | 8 Heshvan 5782

October 14, 2021 5:19 pm
Meghan McCain, Family of Joseph Borgen Meet at Algemeiner ‘J100’ Gala

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Television personality and columnist Meghan McCain speaks at the 8th annual Algemeiner J100 gala. Photo: Patrick McMullan Company

A meeting between the family of Joseph Borgen, who survived an antisemitic assault at a pro-Israel rally in May, and Meghan McCain, who publicized his story on national TV, was captured on film Tuesday ahead of The Algemeiner‘s 8th annual “J100” gala.

In June, the former The View co-host McCain in June interviewed Borgen, who had been assaulted by pro-Palestinian protestors amid Israel’s conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

The two met Tuesday in advance of the gala proceedings, at which both gave remarks.

“Can I hug you?” McCain asked, approaching Borgen.

“Of course,” he replied, before the two embraced. Borgen then introduced the author and columnist to his parents.

“Thank you, thank you so much for what you did for my son,” Amy Borgen told McCain. “I really appreciate your support.”

McCain received The Algemeiner’s “Warrior of Truth” award on Tuesday, and spoke about the spate of attacks on Jews that followed the May conflict.

“There is no place in America for a movement that attacks Jews in the street in broad daylight, because there’s no politics that could possibly justify abiding hatred and disgust” she said.

Also addressing the crowd that evening, Joseph Borgen recounted details of his attack, emphasizing the importance of preserving the stories of victims of antisemitic violence.

