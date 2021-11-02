Tuesday, November 2nd | 27 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Leaders, Holocaust Survivors Livid Over Auction of Nazi Prisoner Stamps

Gantz Convenes Emergency Economy Committee as Part of National War Drill

200 House Republicans ‘Strongly Oppose’ Reopening Consulate for Palestinians

Israel, Bahrain Prime Ministers Meet in Glasgow

Israel Among Nations Easing Travel Curbs as Lockdowns Bite Elsewhere

Church of England Leader Apologizes for Comparing Climate Change to Rise of Nazis

Israel’s Energy Minister Unable to Attend Glasgow Climate Summit Due to Wheelchair Inaccessibility

Israel and Germany Kick Off Digital Cooperation to Boost Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Employee of German Prosecutor’s Office Leaked Confidential Information to Attila Hildmann, Former Celebrity Chef Turned Antisemitic Agitator

At Glasgow Conference, Bennett Calls on Israeli Innovators to Combat Climate Change: ‘You Can Help Save the Planet’

November 2, 2021 8:54 am
0

Gantz Convenes Emergency Economy Committee as Part of National War Drill

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks during an election campaign rally in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

JNS.org – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz convened a first meeting of the Executive Emergency Economy Committee on Monday as part of a national war exercise to be undertaken this week by the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command.

The meeting included Deputy Defense Minister Alon Schuster, head of the National Emergency Authority; Brig. Gen. (res.) Yoram Lardo; and Home Front Command Chief Maj. Gen. Uri Gordin; in addition to Israel Police and IDF officials.

Gantz said he welcomed the progress made in national emergency readiness, noting that in the coming years, as during the coronavirus pandemic, Israel could face a range of threats: security, environmental and others.

He described the current exercise as a central security requirement.

Related coverage

November 2, 2021 8:59 am
0

Jewish Leaders, Holocaust Survivors Livid Over Auction of Nazi Prisoner Stamps

JNS.org - Jewish leaders and Holocaust survivors expressed outrage on Monday after an auction house in Jerusalem offered for sale...

During the meeting, Gantz presented updated service objectives as formulated by the National Emergency Authority—primarily geared to provide security, enable the fabric of life to exist and continue the functionality of domestic operations.

To that end, the authority defined 15 objectives associated with emergency situations, including ensuring suitable housing for civilians; managing the food and water supply; providing medical services; safeguarding hygienic conditions; offering information and instructions to the public; instituting search-and-rescue capabilities; and activating the education system.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.