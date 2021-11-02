Gantz Convenes Emergency Economy Committee as Part of National War Drill

JNS.org – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz convened a first meeting of the Executive Emergency Economy Committee on Monday as part of a national war exercise to be undertaken this week by the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command.

The meeting included Deputy Defense Minister Alon Schuster, head of the National Emergency Authority; Brig. Gen. (res.) Yoram Lardo; and Home Front Command Chief Maj. Gen. Uri Gordin; in addition to Israel Police and IDF officials.

Gantz said he welcomed the progress made in national emergency readiness, noting that in the coming years, as during the coronavirus pandemic, Israel could face a range of threats: security, environmental and others.

He described the current exercise as a central security requirement.

During the meeting, Gantz presented updated service objectives as formulated by the National Emergency Authority—primarily geared to provide security, enable the fabric of life to exist and continue the functionality of domestic operations.

To that end, the authority defined 15 objectives associated with emergency situations, including ensuring suitable housing for civilians; managing the food and water supply; providing medical services; safeguarding hygienic conditions; offering information and instructions to the public; instituting search-and-rescue capabilities; and activating the education system.