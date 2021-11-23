Israel Reveals Iranian Drone Bases Used to Launch Maritime Attacks, Warns of ‘Action’ as Nuclear Talks Resume

Iran has used two bases in the south of the country to launch maritime attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz disclosed on Tuesday, as Israeli leaders spoke of potential military action against Tehran ahead of negotiations to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Speaking at the Security and Policy Conference held at Herzliya’s Reichman University, Gantz discussed Iran’s operational tactics and exposed two of the Islamic Republic’s bases — in the Chabahar region and on the island of Qeshm, in southern Iran — used to carry out maritime attacks and store “Shahed-type” unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs).

“Iran is also operating outside the region, transferring oil and weapons to Venezuela, operating its Quds Forces in South America and trying to infiltrate its influence into Afghanistan. Iranian terrorism is exported under the directive of Khamenei and the regime’s top leaders,” Gantz said. “One of their key tools is UAVs — a precise weapon that can reach strategic targets within thousands of kilometers. As such, this capability is already endangering Sunni countries, international forces in the Middle East and countries in Europe and Africa.”

On Monday, world powers are set to resume negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which have been frozen since June.

By revealing details of the drone bases, Israel aimed to send a message that Iran is not just a nuclear issue, and that the Islamic Republic’s drone program presents a growing threat to regional security, according to Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI).

“For months now, Gantz has been presenting a roadmap for the international community to more aggressively target Tehran’s drone infrastructure — specifically highlighting UAV bases in Kashan, Chabahar, and Qeshm Island,” Brodsky told The Algemeiner. “That is not to mention Gantz’s warning that the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Aerospace Force Amir Ali Hajizadeh, as well as its drone unit Saeed Aghajani, have both been behind this malign activity.”

He noted that the US had sanctioned some of those responsible for Iran’s “malign” drone activity — including IRGC Brigadier General Aghajani — following a suicide drone attack on the the Mercer Street vessel in July, which left two dead.

“But the European Union and the United Kingdom have not taken any similar action in their own right, despite two Europeans being killed in the Mercer Street attack,” Brodsky added. “That is woefully inadequate, and if the E3 [group of France, Germany and the UK] is committed to checking Iranian regional aggression, they have to translate the many statements they have made expressing concern on these topics into action.”

Additionally, Gantz revealed that Iran attempted to send explosives to Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank using an unmanned aircraft.

“In February 2018, Iran launched a Shahed m141 type UAV from T4 airport in Syria, which carried TNT explosives,” Gantz explained. “The UAV was intercepted near Beit She’an [in Israel] and its destination was, according to our assessments, terror operatives in Judea and Samaria. Iran not only uses UAVs to attack, but also to deliver weapons to its proxies.”

Also speaking at the Tuesday conference, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett argued that the “Iranians have encircled Israel with missiles while they sit safely in Tehran.”

“To chase the terrorist du jour sent by the Iranian Quds Force does not pay off anymore. We need to get to those who send him,” Bennett urged. “Israel must invest in growing stronger: In missiles, in cyber, in lasers and in a range of technologies … Israel must maintain its capabilities to act.”

The prime minister reiterated that Israel would not consider itself bound by any new deal reached by world powers in Vienna.

“We hope the world does not blink, but if it does, we do not intend to,” he warned.

Gantz again called upon the international community to prepare a “Plan B” should diplomatic efforts fail.

“The people of Israel are not a ‘wandering nation alone’, and Iran is not only a threat to Israel. Iran aspires to become a regional hegemon, and then a global one,” Gantz stated. “There is no doubt that a diplomatic solution is preferable, but alongside it, the use of force should be on the table – since it is the continuation of diplomacy by other means. Sometimes the use and demonstration of force can prevent the need for an even stronger use of force.”