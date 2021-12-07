Tuesday, December 7th | 4 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New GOP Taylor Force Bill Targets Palestinian ‘Martyr Payments’ Routed Through US Financial System

Palestinians Suspend ICC Petition Lodged Against US After Jerusalem Embassy Move

Israeli, German Documentary to Chronicle Massacre of Israeli Athletes at Munich Olympics

Greece and Cyprus Tout Energy, Security Ties With Jerusalem, Pledge Closer EU-Israel Relationship

US Imposes Sanctions on People in Iran, Syria and Uganda, Citing Rights Abuses

‘Antisemitic’ Messages, Palestinian Flag Chalked Outside University of Wisconsin Hillel

Israel Has Struck 75% of Iran’s Weapons in Syria: Security Sources

Pennsylvania Gov. Awards $6M Grant to Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue, Site of Devastating 2018 Massacre

Why Israel Is Critical for Creating the Next Generation of Jewish Leaders

Police in London Still Searching for Assailants Behind Antisemitic Attack on Hanukkah Celebration Bus

December 7, 2021 4:11 pm
0

Palestinians Suspend ICC Petition Lodged Against US After Jerusalem Embassy Move

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

The International Criminal Court, The Hague, Netherlands. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

i24 NewsThe Palestinian Authority (PA) has suspended a petition lodged against the United States for officially recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to the city, Israel Hayom reported on Monday.

The petition was initially filed in September 2018 with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands when former President Donald Trump was in office.

The Palestinians claimed that the US actions regarding Jerusalem violated international law and thus constituted war crimes.

The ICC was set to review the petition in June, but two months earlier the PA submitted a request to freeze the petition process, which the ICC said was done in coordination with the administration of current President Joe Biden.

Related coverage

December 7, 2021 7:25 am
0

Syria Says Israeli Attacks Latakia Port With Air Strike

Israel carried out an air strike on the Syrian port of Latakia on Tuesday, causing a fire in a container...

“In the letter to the tribunal registry on April 12, 2021,” the court said, “the State of Palestine verbally requested a deferral of the proceedings that were supposed to take place on June 1, 2021, in order to provide the sides an opportunity to find a solution to the disagreement through negotiations.”

According to the Israel Hayom report, Israeli officials believe that the move by the Palestinians was an attempt to curry favor with the US administration as they consider reopening the Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem, which Israel opposes.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.