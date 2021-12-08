NYPD Stats: New York Hate Crimes Doubled in 2021, With 50% Spike in Antisemitic Incidents

Wednesday, December 8th | 4 Tevet 5782

December 8, 2021 1:17 pm
A screenshot of security camera footage released by the NYPD of an individual sought in connection with the Riverdale attacks. Photo: Twitter screenshot

Hate crimes in New York City have risen a shocking 100% over the past year, including a serious spike in antisemitism, the New York Police Department said Wednesday.

NYPD statistics showed 503 reported hate crimes, twice the 252 reported in 2020.

The major factor in the spike is anti-Asian hate crimes, likely connected to the coronavirus pandemic, which shot up a stunning 361%, with 129 incidents as opposed to 28 last year.

Antisemitic hate crimes rose sharply as well, with 183 incidents, a rise of 50% over 2020’s 121 incidents.

December 8, 2021 1:00 pm
“We have to shine a very bright light on this, and then making sure that everyone knows that when you do something like this, number one, you’ll be held accountable,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Tuesday. “Number two, it’s not acceptable, not only in this city, but anywhere.”

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig tried to put a positive spin on the news, noting that hate crimes arrests were up 106%.

The spike has had serious effects on the Jewish community. Over the last three months, a spate of attacks on Jews in Brooklyn has included a man struck with a projectile from a moving car, another who was beaten outside a nightclub, and a pregnant woman who had a drink thrown in her face.

Antisemitic attacks also spiked in May on the heels of Israel’s conflict with Hamas. That month, a 29-year-old man was ambushed, beaten and pepper sprayed by five assailants while returning from a 20 pro-Israel demonstration. In another incident, incendiary devices were thrown at Jews in the Times Square area, with pro-Palestinian protesters seen shouting antisemitic epithets from passing cars.

