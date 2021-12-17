Friday, December 17th | 13 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Amare Stoudemire Takes Questions About Finding a Jewish Partner, Says He’s Open for a ‘Shidduch’ Date

NYC Cops Arrest Homeless Man for Lower Manhattan Swastika Vandalism Spree

Bennett Writes First Letter of UAE’s First Torah Scroll During Historic Visit

Don’t Be Hoodwinked by Iran’s Human Rights ‘Overtures’

Gaza War and COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories Fuel Significant Rise in Antisemitism in Australia During 2021

Tainted Money

The Value of Inspirational Leadership

Trump and Netanyahu: Allies No Longer?

Can Liberal Values Make a Comeback in a Jewish World Dominated by the Woke?

Russia Tells NATO to Leave East Europe, Stay Out of Ex-Soviet Union

December 17, 2021 12:30 pm
0

NYC Cops Arrest Homeless Man for Lower Manhattan Swastika Vandalism Spree

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A man identified by New York police as James Ryan is seen spray painting a swastika on the “Charging Bull” statue in Lower Manhattan. Photo: NYPD

Police in New York City have arrested a homeless man accused of spray painting swastikas on key sites in lower Manhattan during this week.

James Ryan, 39, was taken into custody Thursday on four charges of aggravated harassment and five charges related to criminal mischief and hate crime.

Ryan was captured on surveillance video on Monday evening as he painted a swastika on a column at the entrance to City Hall on Beekman Street and Park Row.

The following day, he was again seen on CCTV vandalizing the “Charging Bull” — a bronze statue of a bull in the Bowling Green public park — with the Nazi symbol. He was subsequently spotted fleeing northbound on Morris Street.

Related coverage

December 17, 2021 12:01 pm
0

Don’t Be Hoodwinked by Iran’s Human Rights ‘Overtures’

As negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program continue, the Iranian regime is once again oscillating between blackmail and seemingly benevolent gestures....

Ryan is also accused of drawing three swastikas on the wall of a construction site on Maiden Lane earlier this month.

Among those who expressed outrage at the brazen nature of the swastika vandalism was New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who ordered the New York State Police to investigate the incidents.

“No one should walk the streets in fear of hate, bigotry and antisemitism,” Hochul said. “An attack on a Jewish New Yorker is an attack on all of us. If you commit a hate crime, you are picking a fight with 20 million New Yorkers.”

Outgoing New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio also voiced condemnation of the vandalism.

“This would be outrageous anywhere in our city but it’s especially galling for it to happen outside the building where the people’s work is done,” De Blasio tweeted with reference to the swastika at City Hall.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.