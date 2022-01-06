Friday, January 7th | 5 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jon Stewart Says Comments About JK Rowling and Antisemitism Were Taken ‘Out Of Context’

Israel Spends $6 Million to Boost Space Tech Startups, From Microchips to Zero-Gravity Vegetables

Fallout From Utah Tech Executive’s Antisemitic Email Rant Continues

Israelis’ Loss of Trust in State Institutions Is ‘Deeply Troubling,’ Says President Herzog

German Judge Sentences Woman Who Chanted Antisemitic Slogans at ‘Free Palestine’ Demonstration

Senators Urge SEC to Investigate Unilever Over Ben & Jerry’s Israel Boycott

It’s Not the Antisemitism Your Grandparents Warned You About

Israel’s Health Ministry Recommends End to Red Travel Ban

Statue of Assassinated ‘Quds Force’ Commander Qassem Soleimani Burned by Protestors in Iranian City Hours After Unveiling

French Show Features Jews as Marijuana Sellers for Laughs

January 6, 2022 3:14 pm
0

German Judge Sentences Woman Who Chanted Antisemitic Slogans at ‘Free Palestine’ Demonstration

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A man wears a kippah at a May 2021 “No to Antisemitism” demonstration outside the synagogue in the German city of Gelsenkirchen. Photo: Reuters/Fabian Strauch/dpa

A 20-year-old woman who participated in an antisemitic demonstration in Germany during the May 2021 war between Israel and Hamas has been convicted for hate speech.

The woman, named in the German press as Rabije B., took part in a demonstration on May 12 in the western city of Gelsenkirchen that became emblematic of the antisemitic invective heard at “Free Palestine” demonstrations in Germany and around the world.

Dozens of demonstrators waving Palestinian and Turkish flags launched into a loud, rhythmic chant of “Scheiß Jude! Scheiß Jude! Scheiß Jude!” (“Shitty Jew”) as they rallied outside a synagogue.

Footage of the demonstration on social media that was shared by the Central Council of Jews in Germany showed a crowd of nearly 200 protestors facing off with police as they shouted antisemitic slogans.

Related coverage

January 6, 2022 4:01 pm
0

Fallout From Utah Tech Executive’s Antisemitic Email Rant Continues

The fallout resulting from an unhinged antisemitic email sent out on Monday by a leading technology entrepreneur in Utah  continued...

“The time in which Jews could be insulted in the street should have past long ago,” the Council commented. “This is pure antisemitism, nothing else!”

Passing sentence on Rabije B. on Wednesday, Judge Elke Winter noted that the defendant had been born in Germany to an immigrant family from Kosovo. She said that the defendant had been raised to be tolerant and had performed well at school. However, she cast doubt on the young woman’s claim that she had fallen into the demonstration because of peer pressure and had not understood the antisemitic nature of the gathering.

“If you wanted to demonstrate against Israel, you would have stood outside the Israeli embassy, and not in front of a synagogue,” Judge Winter told her. “You knew what this demonstration was about.”

The defendant was sentenced to a week in a juvenile detention facility and a fine of 500 euros to be paid to the local Jewish community.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.