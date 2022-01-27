Israel, NASA Set to Cooperate on Space Programs Centered Around Mars, Moon

JNS.org – Israel and NASA are set to cooperate on the joint study of space, the moon and Mars, according to a report in recent days by EurAsian Times.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said the Jewish state will be a part of the Artemis Accords to boost cooperation in space-related trade, economics and industries among various country signatories.

According to NASA’s website, through Artemis “NASA aims to land the first woman and first person of color on the moon, heralding a new era for space exploration and utilization.”

It added that “international partnerships will play a key role in achieving a sustainable and robust presence on the moon while preparing to conduct a historic human mission to Mars.”

“The Artemis Accords will describe a shared vision for principles, grounded in the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, to create a safe and transparent environment which facilitates exploration, science and commercial activities for all of humanity to enjoy,” said the space agency.

As of October, in addition to the United States, 12 other countries signed the accords: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, in 2024, Israel is scheduled to launch its “Beresheet 2” project to touch down on the moon, made up of three spacecrafts, an orbiter and two landers.