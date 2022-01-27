Thursday, January 27th | 25 Shevat 5782

Mexican History Teacher Dismissed for Assigning Nazi Salutes in Class, Dressing Up as Hitler

January 27, 2022 1:17 pm
Mexican History Teacher Dismissed for Assigning Nazi Salutes in Class, Dressing Up as Hitler

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Berlin, Germany in 1937. Photo: Thomas Neumann/Pixabay.

A history teacher at a preparatory school in Mexico is no longer with the institution after reports emerged that she dressed up as Adolf Hitler in the classroom and reenacted shootings of Jews with a water gun, the school told The Algemeiner on Wednesday.

On Sunday, StopAntisemitism.org posted on Twitter images and video of the conduct of Tec de Monterrey- Ciudad Juárez teacher Ana Luisa Nevárez, which it claimed also included assigning students to make a doll of Hitler and directing them to pose for a class photo in which they pantomimed a Nazi salute.

The group said it was contacted by a student and that “Jewish students’ complaints were ignored by both Nevárez & administrators.”

A spokesperson for Tec de Monterrey told The Algemeiner on Wendesday that as of Monday, Navarez was “no longer part of our institution, in adherence to our institutional values.”

“At Tec de Monterrey, we forcefully reject any expression that threatens the dignity of people,” he said. “All of us who are part of the Tec community are responsible for following the institution’s principles at all times, even when exercising academic freedom, and for promoting a safe and respectful environment.”

He continued, “Since our foundation, we have maintained a shared history of closeness and collaboration with various cultural and religious communities, such as the Jewish community. We endorse our commitment so that Tec de Monterrey is experienced as a space with diversity and plurality of ideas that enrich the dialogue and formation of each person who is part of our community, always within a framework of respect.”

Nevárez’s termination came just says after a teacher was fired from CESSA (Center for Advanced Studies of San Ángel), a university in Mexico City, after she was seen mocking Holocaust victims during a virtual Zoom class.

