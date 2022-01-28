Israeli Researchers: Iran Nuclear Breakout Could Occur ‘Within a Space of Weeks,’ Regional Cooperation Necessary

JNS.org – Israel faces threats like no other country — among them an Iranian regime developing nuclear weapons and supplying proxies such as Hezbollah with hundreds of thousands of rockets. The terrorists behind these threats view Israel’s destruction as the only solution to their problems.

The current, ongoing negotiations in Vienna between the United States, European countries and Iran over the latter’s return to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), hit a new snag this week as three American negotiators quit, allegedly over US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley’s soft approach to Iran’s belligerence.

While people like Malley appear to be untroubled by the idea of a nuclear Iran, Israel remains worried. Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, told JNS that an Iranian nuclear breakout could occur in a span of time as short as “about a month,” according to reports based on governmental sources in the United States and Israel.

A new report by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) concludes in a similar assessment that Iran “already has the capabilities required for a breakout to a nuclear weapon within a space of weeks.”

The Iran threat played a large role in encouraging Gulf countries like Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates to sign the Abraham Accords with Israel in 2020. These relationships continue to grow and have become even more important as Iran marches towards nuclear breakout.