Yeshiva University Unveils $50,000 Sacks Book Prize to Inspire Jewish Thought

JNS.org – Erica Brown, vice provost for values and leadership and inaugural director of the Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks-Herenstein Center for Values and Leadership, announced the creation of Yeshiva University’s Sacks Book Prize, funded by the Rohr family.

“Rabbi Sacks believed profoundly in the power of the written word,” said Brown. “Presenting a new literary award in his honor is an important recognition of his commitment to the flourishing of the Jewish bookshelf.”

The Sacks Book Prize will be awarded to an author of a recently published or about to be published work (six months before or six months after publication) of Jewish ideas deeply sourced in Jewish texts, with broad appeal within and beyond the Jewish community.

The author of the winning work will be awarded a $50,000 prize. Additional funds will be used to help the author promote the book through events, marketing and book distribution.

The winner and two finalists will be determined by an independent committee in cooperation with the Rabbi Sacks Legacy Trust based in the United Kingdom. Lady Elaine Sacks will serve as one of the Prize’s five judges.

“We hope that, in reflecting Rabbi Sacks’ legacy, the prize will meaningfully deepen and broaden the impact of Jewish scholarship in the arena of contemporary Jewish thought. We’re honored to be part of its launch,” said Jewish philanthropist George Rohr.

Yeshiva University President Rabbi Ari Berman believes this prize will inspire new voices in print and honor the work of established authors: “We are thrilled to partner with the Rohr family who appreciate the influence and importance of books in shaping the Jewish future. With this prize, they will catalyze more inspired and inspiring Jewish writing and scholarship.”

The Sacks-Herenstein Center, founded by Terri and Andrew Herenstein, is committed to the leadership development of students, communal leaders, educators and writers, inspired by Judaism’s wisdom and Yeshiva University’s core Torah values.

Through a series of academic, communal, educational and literary initiatives, the center cultivates values-based Jewish thought and training opportunities in the spirit of Sacks’ wisdom. The center identifies and grows emerging talent for positions of communal influence and impact.

To learn more about the Sacks-Herenstein Center, click here.

For information about submission guidelines for the Sacks Book Prize, click here.