Heavy Rains in Israel Spark Hope for Full Kinneret

JNS.org – Lake Kinneret in northern Israel, also known as the Sea of Galilee, may reach its maximum level for the first time in 30 years following heavy rains, Globes reported on Thursday.

The lake has reportedly risen by 21 centimeters (8.2 inches) since the start of February and is now 1.27 meters (50 inches) from its maximum level, said the Kinneret Authority, according to the report.

The lake has risen 51 centimeters (20 inches) over the past three weeks, and it would take additional heavy rain throughout the remainder of February and March for it to reach its maximum level in 2022.

If that were to happen, noted the report, the Israel Water Authority would open Deganya Dam at the southern end of the Kinneret to prevent flooding.

The last time the dam, which enables excess waters to flow south down the Jordan River towards the Dead Sea, was open was 1992.