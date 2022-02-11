Friday, February 11th | 10 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hungarian-Born Skier Comes in Sixth Place for Israel With More Races to Come

Iranian President Says Tehran ‘Never Has Hope’ in Vienna Nuclear Talks

Sa’ar Moves Ahead to Try to Decriminalize Recreational Cannabis in Israel

Palestinian Terror Factions Blast Abbas, PA Over Recent Appointments

Heavy Rains in Israel Spark Hope for Full Kinneret

Israel’s Aviation Authority Green Lights Unmanned Aircraft for Civil Flight

Israeli Arab Party Leader Abbas Dismisses Charge of ‘Apartheid’ State: ‘Our Fate Here Is to Live Together’

IDF Official to Take Post in Bahrain, Historic First: Report

Israeli Ambassador: I Will Personally Deliver Falafel to Cincinnati Bengals If They Win Super Bowl

Jewish Groups Call for Expulsion of Far-Right Israeli MK Visiting Britain

February 11, 2022 9:04 am
0

Heavy Rains in Israel Spark Hope for Full Kinneret

avatar by JNS.org

The Kinneret in Tiberias. Photo: Andreas Fjellmann via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Lake Kinneret in northern Israel, also known as the Sea of Galilee, may reach its maximum level for the first time in 30 years following heavy rains, Globes reported on Thursday.

The lake has reportedly risen by 21 centimeters (8.2 inches) since the start of February and is now 1.27 meters (50 inches) from its maximum level, said the Kinneret Authority, according to the report.

The lake has risen 51 centimeters (20 inches) over the past three weeks, and it would take additional heavy rain throughout the remainder of February and March for it to reach its maximum level in 2022.

If that were to happen, noted the report, the Israel Water Authority would open Deganya Dam at the southern end of the Kinneret to prevent flooding.

Related coverage

February 11, 2022 9:11 am
0

Sa’ar Moves Ahead to Try to Decriminalize Recreational Cannabis in Israel

JNS.org - Israel’s Minister of Justice Gideon Sa’ar proposed new temporary regulations to decriminalize recreational cannabis on Wednesday. If the new...

The last time the dam, which enables excess waters to flow south down the Jordan River towards the Dead Sea, was open was 1992.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.