Tuesday, March 1st | 28 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

GOP Legislator in Arizona Senate Slammed for ‘Antisemitic’ Attack on Ukrainian President Zelensky at White Supremacist Gathering

Jewish Deaf Actress Marlee Matlin and ‘CODA’ Cast Make History at SAG Awards

London Theater Apologizes ‘Unreservedly’ for Giving Billionaire Character Stereotypically Jewish Name

Russian Strike on Kyiv TV Tower Kills Five, Hits Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial Site

Chief Rabbi Rescued From Kyiv: ‘The Feeling in My Heart Remains Difficult’

Russia Warns Kyiv Residents to Flee Homes as Tactics Shift to Bombarding Cities

Canadian Neo-Nazi on Trial in Montreal for ‘Daily Stormer’ Incitement

A Clear Guide for Combating Campus Antisemitism

Girlfriend of Antisemitic ‘GDL’ Founder Fired From Yoga Studio for Participating in ‘Business of Hate’

BDS and the Apartheid Libel Are on the March

March 1, 2022 3:02 pm
0

Jewish Deaf Actress Marlee Matlin and ‘CODA’ Cast Make History at SAG Awards

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Marlee Matlin (center) and the rest of the cast of “CODA” receives the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for “CODA” at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Santa Monica, California, US, February 27, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni.

Award-winning Jewish and deaf actress Marlee Matlin and the rest of the cast of “CODA” became the first predominantly deaf ensemble to win the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 28th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday.

The “CODA” cast won out over those of  “Don’t Look Up,” “Belfast,” “House of Gucci,” and “King Richard,” who were also nominated for the award.

The original Apple TV+ film centers on Emilia Jones’ character Ruby Rossi, a child of deaf adults — known by the acronym CODA — and the only hearing member of her family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby becomes torn between pursuing her passion for music by going to the Berklee College of Music in Massachusetts and the fear of abandoning her parents. Matlin plays Ruby’s mom, Jackie.

During her acceptance speech at the SAG Awards on Sunday, Matlin, who has four children who are CODAs, said through an interpreter that she was “stunned” by the win and added, “we, deaf actors, have come a long way … this validates the fact that we, deaf actors, can work just like anybody else. We look forward to more opportunities for deaf actors [and] deaf culture.” Matlin, 55, concluded by teaching the audience how to say “I love you” in American Sign Language.

“CODA” actor Troy Kotsur was also named best male actor in a supporting role, becoming the first deaf actor to win an individual SAG award.

At the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, “CODA” won four prizes in the US dramatic competition category: the grand jury prize, the directing prize, the audience award, and a special jury prize for best ensemble. It became the first film in Sundance history to win all three top prizes in the category, according to Variety.

In 1987, Matlin became the first deaf actress to win an Oscar for her performance in the film “Children of a Lesser God.” She has also won a Golden Globe, was nominated for four Emmys, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.