Tuesday, April 12th | 11 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Multiple People Shot in New York Subway Station, Explosives Found

After Slow Start, Israel’s ‘Aliyah’ Machine for Ukraine Kicks Into Gear

Mobileye Autonomous Taxi Service on Course for Israel Launch This Year

Israeli Defense Exports Hit New Record of $11.3 Billion in 2021

Israel’s Avdija Scores Better Basketball Season, Though Still Strives for Improvement on Court

‘We Won’t Let Them Win,’ Says Israeli Premier at Site of Tel Aviv Terrorist Attack

Bank of Israel Raises Interest Rates for First Time in Four Years

Israel: Stabbing Attempt in Ashkelon, Assailant Shot Dead

Ukraine Braces for Russian Assault in Eastern Donbas Region

Israeli Researchers Say ‘Promising’ Supplements From Pumpkins, Peas Could Help Body Fight COVID-19

April 11, 2022 3:33 pm
0

Austrian Court Sentences Neo-Nazi Brothers Behind Infamous ‘Judas Watch’ Website to Lengthy Jail Terms

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Illustrative: Austrian police face off against far-right protestors in the city of Innsbruck, during a Jan. 2022 demonstration against COVID-19 vaccinations. Photo: Reuters/Alexander Pohl/Sipa USA

A court in Vienna has jailed two Austrian neo-Nazi brothers over a vehemently antisemitic website that was described by one prosecuting lawyer as “incitement to murder.”

One brother, named in the local press as “Benjamin H.”, was sentenced to a four-year jail term last Tuesday by the Vienna Regional Criminal Court under Austrian laws prohibiting the revival of national socialism. His website, titled “Judas Watch,” listed the names of 1,787 individuals and organizations, with Jewish individuals marked with a “Judenstern” — the “Jews’ Star” which the Nazi regime forced Jews to wear upon their outer clothing.

The court heard that Benjamin H.’s identity could not be detected because his website was hosted on a server in the US. However, investigators unmasked him through his brother Philip, a white supremacist rapper who uses the moniker “Mr. Bond” and is popular in neo-Nazi circles. One of Mr. Bond’s tracks was played on the livestream of the Oct. 9, 2019 attack on the synagogue in the German city of Halle during Yom Kippur services by Stephan Balliet, a neo-Nazi gunman who was sentenced to a life-term in jail in Dec. 2020. Another track plagiarized the Akon and Snoop Dogg hit “I wanna love you” by changing the lyrics to “I wanna gas you.”

Prosecutors said that Philip H., who was on trial alongside his brother, wrote lyrics that “teem with Nazi glorification and fantasies of violence against blacks, homosexuals and Jews.” He also translated into German the manifesto of the neo-Nazi gunman who murdered 49 Muslim worshipers and wounded dozens more in attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March 2019. As a result of these offenses, the court sentenced Philip H. to 10 years in prison.

Related coverage

April 12, 2022 9:14 am
0

Multiple People Shot in New York Subway Station, Explosives Found

Multiple people were shot and at least 13 were injured on Tuesday in a New York City subway station where authorities found undetonated...

Austrian police investigators discovered messages between the two brothers during a Jan. 21 search of Philip’s house that proved Benjamin was the editor of “Judas Watch,” a site that remained online for nearly four years between 2016 and 2020. Johannes Kerbl — a lawyer representing some of the individuals listed on “Judas Watch” — told the court that by marking Jews with a “Judenstern,” the site had engaged in “incitement to murder.”

The court also heard that many of those tagged on “Judas Watch” had been unhappy with the police investigation. One writer listed, Julya Rabinowich, told the German news outlet Zeit that the police had not warned her that her name had been included, despite the threat of violence. “One idiot put the list together, another idiot could take it seriously,” she said.

Another individual who was listed — Charlotte Knobloch, a Holocaust survivor and former head of the German Jewish community — said she had been relieved by the sentencing of the two brothers. Congratulating the police for their investigation, Knobloch added pointedly that “such successes are all too rare.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.