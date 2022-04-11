Monday, April 11th | 10 Nisan 5782

April 11, 2022 8:17 am
0

Joint List Chief Calls on Arab Israeli Members of the Security Forces to Lay Down Arms

avatar by JNS.org

Joint Arab List head Ayman Odeh. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Joint List Party head Ayman Odeh called on Sunday for Arab Israeli members of the security forces to lay down their arms, drawing harsh criticism and accusations of incitement.

Speaking in Arabic from Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate, Odeh called on Arab Israelis to avoid joining Israeli security forces, and told those already enlisted to “throw the weapons in their face,” according to Israel’s Channel 12.

“Our historic position has been that we will be together with our people in order to end the murderous occupation,” said Odeh, according to the report.

The Israeli security forces “are humiliating our people, humiliating our families and humiliating all those who come to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” said Odeh. “Youths must not join the occupation forces. I tell the youths that have already joined, who are not more than one percent, in total a few thousand, that their enlistment is insulting and humiliating. I call on them to throw the weapon back in the face [of Israeli forces] and to tell them that our place is not with you. We will not be part of the injustice and crime,” he added.

Following the remarks, the Israel Police have asked state prosecutors to examine whether Odeh’s statements constitute illegal incitement.

