May 10, 2022 8:23 am
Nebraska Becomes 27th State to Adopt IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

avatar by JNS.org

Part of an exhibit on the Holocaust supported by the International Holocaust Remembrance Association. Photo: courtesy of IHRA.

JNS.org – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts inaugurated May as Jewish American Heritage Month in Nebraska, becoming the first American state to do so. It is already designated as such by the federal government.

He made the announcement on May 5—Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day—during an event at the Nebraska Capitol building celebrating the country’s 74th year.

He also announced that the state is officially adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism. In doing so, the number of American states that have adopted or endorsed the IHRA definition is now 27, plus the District of Columbia, meaning the majority of all states now officially recognize it.

“We’ve seen a disturbing rise in antisemitism across the country,” said Ricketts. “Here in Nebraska, we’re not immune to it. Someone painted a swastika on a synagogue in Lincoln. We see this rise in antisemitism and must be aggressive in combatting it. We must let people know we will stand against hate.”

Oded Forer, Israel’s minister of agriculture and rural development, sent a letter of appreciation that was read during the event.

