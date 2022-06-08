‘Fauda’ Season 4 to Premiere in Israel This Summer Before Netflix Debut

The popular Israeli television series “Fauda” is giving their local fans what they want — the release date for the show’s highly anticipated fourth season in Israel.

The new season will premiere on Israel’s Yes TV on July 13 and will soon after be available on the Netflix streaming service for worldwide audiences.

“TO OUR ISRAELI FANS: You have been asking, and asking, and asking!” read a post on the show’s official Twitter account announcing the release date. “To our international fans, be patient, it’s coming to you next.”

The trailer and cast photos for season four of the Yes Studios drama was released in late December and filming concluded in Budapest, Hungary, in April after being relocated from Ukraine.

Related coverage Israeli Troops Arrest 21 Terror Suspects Amid Clashes With Palestinian Rioters Israeli security forces arrested a total of 21 terror suspects overnight in the West Bank amid clashes with Palestinian rioters. The...

In the new 10-episode season, the Israeli undercover unit led by Lior Raz’s character Doron goes after Hezbollah operatives and Palestinian militants in Lebanon, Brussels, Jenin in the West Bank and the Israeli city of Ramla. With the upcoming fourth season, “Fauda” will become Israel’s longest-running action series.

The new season will feature returning cast members Itzik Cohen (as Captain Ayub) Rona-Lee Shimon (Nurit) Idan Amedi (Sagi) Doron Ben David (Steve) Yaacov Zada Daniel (Eli) and Meirav Shirom (Dana). New actors joining the cast include Inbar Lavi (“Lucifer”) Mark Ivanir (“Barry”) Amir Boutrous (“The Crown”), Lucy Ayoub and Loai Noufi (“Hashoter Hatov”).