Israel: Man Arrested in South Tel Aviv Carrying Weapons

i24 News – A Palestinian man carrying weapons was arrested in Jaffa, south Tel Aviv, Israeli police reported on Thursday.

“Tel Aviv District Police identified a man in Jaffa who raised their suspicions and upon examination, it was discovered that he was an illegal resident” possessing a Carlo submachine gun and two pipe bombs, the police spokesperson said.

The suspect from the West Bank city of Nablus was arrested near the Clock Square in Jaffa and taken to a police station for questioning.

He reportedly confessed to planning to carry out a terrorist attack in the center of Tel Aviv later Thursday night.

Some reports also suggested that there were two suspects with the other one still on the move.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.