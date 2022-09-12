In Berlin, Lapid Shares ‘Sensitive’ Intelligence on Iran’s Nuclear Program

Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday presented German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with “sensitive” intelligence information about Iran’s nuclear program as Israel demands an end to talks with Tehran.

“Returning to the nuclear agreement, under the current conditions, would be a critical mistake,” Lapid said at a joint press conference with Scholz in Berlin. “A nuclear Iran will destabilize the Middle East, and create a nuclear arms race that will endanger the entire world.”

“Removing sanctions and pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into Iran will bring waves of terrorism, not only to the Middle East, but also across Europe,” he added.

Lapid said that the information Israel shared was “granted full attention” adding that he welcomed the recent statement by the E3 countries – Germany, France and the UK – which raised serious doubts on Iran’s sincerity to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

“Germany is one of the E3 countries, and this is part of the responsibility it has taken upon itself,” stated Lapid. “It is time to move past the failed negotiations with Iran.”

Scholz emphasized that the two heads of government agreed that Iran should be prevented from attaining nuclear weapons but made it clear that a “functional international agreement to limit Iran’s nuclear program is the right way.”

Lapid urged Germany to act together against the growing threat of Iran becoming a nuclear state.

“There is another way. A better way forward for the Middle East. It is the path of the Abraham Accords and the Negev Forum,” Lapid said. “A path based on a shared vision for the region. A vision not of war, extremism and terrorism but of peace, tolerance and cooperation.”

“Our hand is outstretched for peace, with all our neighbors. And it always will be.”

The two statesmen also discussed Germany’s interest in the procurement of Israel’s Arrow 3, a joint Israeli-American defense system that can intercept high and long-range ballistic missiles beyond the earth’s atmosphere.