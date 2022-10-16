Trump Tells US Jews to ‘Get Their Act Together’

i24 News – Former United States president Donald Trump on Sunday told American Jews to “get their act together,” accusing them of being ungrateful in comments on his Truth Social social media app.

Trump stated, “No President has done more for Israel,” wondering why “our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”

“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story – highest approval rating in the world, could easily be PM! US Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel. Before it is too late,” he added.

A Pew Research Center poll conducted in July found that Israel was one of the only countries among the 37 surveyed where support for Trump was higher than for former US president Barack Obama.

The Pew report also noted that Israelis’ confidence in Trump grew during his presidency and the Jewish state was the only country to prefer Trump over US President Joe Biden.

Additionally, an Israeli Democracy Institute poll conducted in November 2020 found that 70 percent of Jewish Israelis considered a second Trump term to be more favorable for Israelis compared to a Biden victory.

“Presumably, this pronounced preference among the Jewish public for Trump to keep serving stems to a large extent from the assessment that Biden’s election would weaken US-Israeli relations and strengthen the relationship between Washington and the Palestinians,” the IDI report noted.