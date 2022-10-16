Sunday, October 16th | 22 Tishri 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Man Shot by Palestinian While in Sukkah: ‘Miracle’ Things Didn’t End Differently

‘Time’ to Send Military Aid to Ukraine, Says Israeli Minister Amid Report Iran Said to Supply Missiles to Russia

This Is What You Get When You Offer the Palestinians a State

Why is Hezbollah Celebrating the Israel-Lebanon Maritime Agreement?

‘Jin, Jiyan, Azadi:’ Iran’s Kurdish Message

Jewish Jazz-Band Leader Assailed as “Vile” Blood Sucker in New York Times Article

Iran Prison Fire Kills Four, Injures 61 as Protests Persist

Israel Police Reports Slowdown in Violent Riots in East Jerusalem as West Bank Clashes Continue

Trump Tells US Jews to ‘Get Their Act Together’

Biden Will Act ‘Methodically’ in Re-Evaluating Saudi Relationship

October 16, 2022 12:34 pm
0

Trump Tells US Jews to ‘Get Their Act Together’

avatar by i24 News

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed display their copies of signed agreements as they participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle East neighbors, in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, September 15, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Tom Brenner/

i24 NewsFormer United States president Donald Trump on Sunday told American Jews to “get their act together,” accusing them of being ungrateful in comments on his Truth Social social media app.

Trump stated, “No President has done more for Israel,” wondering why “our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”

“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story – highest approval rating in the world, could easily be PM! US Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel. Before it is too late,” he added.

A Pew Research Center poll conducted in July found that Israel was one of the only countries among the 37 surveyed where support for Trump was higher than for former US president Barack Obama.

The Pew report also noted that Israelis’ confidence in Trump grew during his presidency and the Jewish state was the only country to prefer Trump over US President Joe Biden.

Additionally, an Israeli Democracy Institute poll conducted in November 2020 found that 70 percent of Jewish Israelis considered a second Trump term to be more favorable for Israelis compared to a Biden victory.

“Presumably, this pronounced preference among the Jewish public for Trump to keep serving stems to a large extent from the assessment that Biden’s election would weaken US-Israeli relations and strengthen the relationship between Washington and the Palestinians,” the IDI report noted.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.