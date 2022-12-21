Wednesday, December 21st | 27 Kislev 5783

December 21, 2022 10:52 am
Netanyahu Due to Present New Government to President Herzog Before Deadline

avatar by i24 News

Head of the Shas party Aryeh Deri, seen with Shas parliament members at the campaign opening event in Bat Yam on Feb. 10, 2019. Photo: Yehuda Haim/Flash90.

i24 NewsIsrael’s prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to declare on Wednesday that he is able to form a government as the deadline for him to do so rapidly approaches.

Netanyahu has until midnight to inform Israel’s President Isaac Herzog that he has the votes needed to form a new coalition. The Likud leader could alternatively ask for another extension – this time four days instead of the previous 10 – but reports indicated he was unlikely to do so.

Once the proposed government and agreements are presented, Netanyahu will have a week to swear in his government. The parliament (Knesset) plenum only meets on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and, as the announcement is expected on Wednesday, the confidence vote could only happen the following Monday. This means the government must be sworn in a week later, Monday, January 2.

This also gives the likely incoming government time to finish passing three controversial bills into law. The top of the list seems to be what is referred to as the “Ben-Gvir law,” named after far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The Ben-Gvir law would allow the lawmaker, who is expected to serve as national security minister, expanded authority over the country’s police. The bill is controversial, with several politicians and police leaders speaking out against it.

Other laws the incoming coalition hopes to pass include amendments to the Basic Law. One such amendment would allow the leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party Aryeh Deri to serve as a minister despite his criminal conviction.

