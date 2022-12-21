Netanyahu Due to Present New Government to President Herzog Before Deadline

i24 News – Israel’s prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to declare on Wednesday that he is able to form a government as the deadline for him to do so rapidly approaches.

Netanyahu has until midnight to inform Israel’s President Isaac Herzog that he has the votes needed to form a new coalition. The Likud leader could alternatively ask for another extension – this time four days instead of the previous 10 – but reports indicated he was unlikely to do so.

Once the proposed government and agreements are presented, Netanyahu will have a week to swear in his government. The parliament (Knesset) plenum only meets on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and, as the announcement is expected on Wednesday, the confidence vote could only happen the following Monday. This means the government must be sworn in a week later, Monday, January 2.

This also gives the likely incoming government time to finish passing three controversial bills into law. The top of the list seems to be what is referred to as the “Ben-Gvir law,” named after far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Related coverage Rabbis From Across Arab World Celebrate Hanukkah Rabbis throughout the Muslim world are calling on Jews to join them in celebrating Hanukkah. "Chanukah means dedication, celebrating the rededication...

The Ben-Gvir law would allow the lawmaker, who is expected to serve as national security minister, expanded authority over the country’s police. The bill is controversial, with several politicians and police leaders speaking out against it.

Other laws the incoming coalition hopes to pass include amendments to the Basic Law. One such amendment would allow the leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party Aryeh Deri to serve as a minister despite his criminal conviction.