Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes Again For Repeating ‘Hurtful’ Claim That Holocaust ‘Wasn’t About Race’

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg has again apologized for claiming that the Holocaust “wasn’t originally” about race in an interview published over the weekend.

The “Till” actress made the original remark while talking to The Times, a British newspaper, almost a year after making the same statement about the genocide of more than 6 million Jewish people while speaking with her co-hosts on The View. She received criticism for her comments made both earlier this year and in her interview with The Times.

In her new apology statement, Goldberg said she was not “doubling down” on her previous remarks.

“I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that time,” she noted. “It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments.” She added that she has talked to “people like rabbis and old and new friends” about her original comments.

Related coverage New Holocaust Exhibit for Kids in New York Focuses on Danish Resistance During World War II New York’s Museum of Jewish Heritage will open its first exhibition for elementary school students that highlights Denmark's citizens who...

During an episode of The View in late January, Goldberg said that “the Holocaust isn’t about race,” but rather about “man’s inhumanity to man.” As a result of her comments — which she apologized for on social media, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and the next day on The View — she was suspended from the talk show for two weeks.

Speaking to The Times, the Sister Act star said about the Nazi genocide, “Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision.”

When the Times reporter noted that “the Nazis measured the heads and noses of Jews to ‘prove’ they were a distinct race,” Goldberg replied, “They did that to Black people too. But it doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them.”

Commenting on the backlash she has received for her comments this second time around, Goldberg also said in her statement, “I’m still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me.”

“I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people,” she explained. “My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject. I promise it was not. In this time of rising antisemitism, I want to be very clear when I say that I always stood with the Jewish people and always will. My support for them has not wavered and never will.”

Shortly after The Times article was published, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum shared on Twitter a screenshot of a letter from Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in 1919, where he wrote “Jews are definitely a race” and described Jewish people as an “alien race.”