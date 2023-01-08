Sunday, January 8th | 15 Tevet 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Tourism Appears to Be Recovering from Pandemic Low

Israeli Minister Funnels Frozen Palestinian Funds to Terror Victims

Britain Says Iran’s Execution of Two Protesters is ‘Abhorrent’

Zelensky: Ukraine Holding Two Towns, Russians in New Attacks

Global Leaders Condemn Bolsonaro Supporters’ Assault on Brazil Government Buildings

How Does Israel Interpret the Russian-Iranian Alliance?

Israel’s Critics Are the Ones Attacking the Jerusalem Status Quo

Amanpour’s Disgraceful Comparison of Israel to Assad’s Syria

Foreign Ministry Trains Future Diplomats to Represent Israel on World Stage

China Reopens Borders in Final Farewell To Zero-COVID

January 8, 2023 12:36 pm
0

Israel’s Critics Are the Ones Attacking the Jerusalem Status Quo

avatar by Mitchell Bard

Opinion

Jewish Power party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks following the announcement of exit polls in Israel’s general election, at his party headquarters in Jerusalem November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

JNS.org – Given that the new Israeli government was being pilloried from all sides before it had even been sworn in, it was not surprising that the knives were out after the new Zionist bogeyman, Itamar Ben-Gvir, had the temerity to visit the holiest site in Judaism.

The New York Times, which loves to add pejorative descriptors to Israelis, headlined its story, “Hard-Line Israeli Minister Visits Volatile Jerusalem Holy Site.” Not only is Ben-Gvir “hardline,” but according to the Times, he is also an “ultranationalist.” His visit was “provocative” because he defied threats from the “militant” (never “terrorist”) group Hamas. Even worse, apparently, the Palestinian “foreign ministry” (how does a non-state have a foreign ministry?) called Ben-Gvir’s visit a “flagrant attack.”

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.