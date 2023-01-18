Wednesday, January 18th | 25 Tevet 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Multilateral Terrorism’: Israel Envoy Accuses Palestinians of War Against Israel; US Urges Temple Mount to be ‘Neutral Space’

On its 35th Anniversary, Hamas Promises More Violence

Official Palestinian Daily: Nature Punishes Homosexuality, US Hit By Storm After White House Displayed LGBTQ+ Flag

A Prosecutor Was Murdered for Investigating Iran and Argentinian Corruption

Despite Saudi Competition, UAE Thrives as Middle East Business Hub

European Parliament Calls on EU to Designate IRGC as Terrorist Group

Jewish Comedian Violently Threatened, Called ‘Dirty Yid’ by Arsenal Soccer Fans in London Bar

Israel’s High Court of Justice Rules Aryeh Deri Can’t Serve as Interior, Health Minister

Turkey’s Foreign Minister to Discuss F-16s and NATO During US Visit

Hamas Says Stepping Up Plans to Kidnap Israeli Soldiers

January 18, 2023 1:52 pm
0

‘Multilateral Terrorism’: Israel Envoy Accuses Palestinians of War Against Israel; US Urges Temple Mount to be ‘Neutral Space’

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan and New York City Mayor Eric Adams at an event at the United Nations on March 29, 2022. Photo: Shahar Azran.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Gilad Erdan on Wednesday accused Palestinian leadership of obstructing the peace process by waging a “jihad war of multilateral terrorism” meant to “destroy the Jewish state.”

Speaking before the UN’s Security Council, Erdan’s remarks also addressed the Palestinians’ role in the passage of a UN General Assembly plenary resolution asking the International Court of Justice to issue an advisory opinion on the “occupied” Palestinian territories.

“One of the weapons that they use in this jihad war is the manipulation and abuse of international bodies,” Erdan said.

“They weaponize these bodies in order to force Israel into surrendering to their demands,” he added, charging that the Palestinians are leveraging anti-Israel bias in the United Nations to impose on Israel multilateral actions that reflect exclusively their narratives and policy preferences.

Related coverage

January 18, 2023 11:44 am
0

European Parliament Calls on EU to Designate IRGC as Terrorist Group

The European Parliament on Wednesday voted to call for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to be designated as a...

Erdan also criticized the Palestinians for classifying deaths of terrorists as civilian deaths, creating the perception that Israel indiscriminately kills Palestinians, and denounced the UN for passing “more resolutions targeting Israel than the rest of the world combined.”

Palestinian envoy the UN Riyad Mansour also addressed the Security Council, accusing Israel of “living in a parallel dimension in which the entire world is wrong and they are right.”

“Israel should renounce colonial occupation to abide by the law, not expect the world to renounce its rules and principles to accommodate its colonial occupation,” he continued.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield emphasized the US’s commitment to the two-state solution and called for deescalating hostilities by, for example, keeping the Temple Mount, referred to by Palestinians as the al-Asqa Mosque, a neutral space.

She also urged donor countries to increase their funding of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), a Palestinian aid organization that has been criticized for teaching antisemitic tropes and themes in schools it administers in the Palestinian territories.

Follow reporter Dion J. Pierre at @DionJPierre.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.