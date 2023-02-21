Tuesday, February 21st | 30 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UN Calls on Israel to Pause its Judicial Reform Plans

Israel Passes Several Judicial Reforms on First Reading

Netanyahu Deputy Urges Israel to Help Defend Ukraine Against Russian ‘Terrorism’

Blinken Says Ball in Iran’s Court Over Nuclear Program

Director of Golda Meir Film Defends Decision to Cast Non-Jewish Actress Helen Mirren in Lead Role

‘Kanye West!’: Jewish Basketball Players in Los Angeles Taunted During Game

Cohen: US Must Immediately Issue Credible Military Threat Against Iran

Israel Raps US for Critical UN Security Council Statement

Police Search for Man who Left Swastika Flag at North Carolina Synagogue

Nasrallah Threatens Israel Over Offshore Gas Drilling

February 21, 2023 10:26 am
0

Netanyahu Deputy Urges Israel to Help Defend Ukraine Against Russian ‘Terrorism’

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein attend the arrival of a plane with a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines, at Ben Gurion airport, near the city of Lod, Israel, January 10, 2021.Photo: Motti Millrod/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

A senior lawmaker from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s party called on Tuesday for the country to stop “fence-sitting” on Ukraine and provide it with military defences against Russia, which he accused of “terrorism”.

The remarks by Yuli Edelstein, head of the Israeli parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, were welcomed by Kyiv but met no immediate response from Netanyahu.

While it has condemned the Russian invasion and provided Ukraine with humanitarian relief and protective gear, Israel has stopped short of widening the assistance to include defence technologies like missile interceptors.

It has also been measured in its rhetoric on Russia, mindful of the need to coordinate Israeli air strikes against Iranian targets in Syria with Moscow’s garrison in the Arab state.

Related coverage

February 21, 2023 10:27 am
0

UN Calls on Israel to Pause its Judicial Reform Plans

i24 News - The United Nations on Tuesday urged Israel to pause its judicial reform plans, following the vote on...

“We must no longer sit on the fence,” Edelstein tweeted after he and an Israeli opposition lawmaker, Zeev Elkin, met Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.

In a joint statement, Edelstein and Elkin called on the Netanyahu government to “significantly increase” support for Ukraine, deeming the humanitarian relief insufficient.

“We must assist Ukraine in all realms where Israeli technology – including military – is capable of helping protect the civilian population, its liberty and its independence,” they said.

Edelstein and Elkin cited assistance by Israel‘s arch-enemy Iran for what they described as “the Russian military’s terrorism against the civilian population of Ukrainian cities”.

Netanyahu‘s office and the Russian embassy in Israel did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Russia says it is fighting for its own security against an aggressively expanding NATO alliance.

Last week, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen visited Kyiv to pledge continued assistance, including the improving of Ukraine‘s air defence early warning system. That idea was introduced last year but Kyiv said it had made little progress.

A Ukrainian official who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity said he was “cautiously encouraged” by Edelstein and Elkin, describing their statement as “the first that fully aligned with our vision or the reality of our two countries”.

Both lawmakers are Ukrainian-born Jewish immigrants to Israel. But the Ukrainian official played down any significance, saying that from his conversations with them he believed “they both want Israel to be on the right side of history”.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.