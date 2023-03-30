Activist in 35th Day of Hunger Strike Pushes UK to Designate IRGC a Terror Group

JNS.org – On April 15, 2019, the United States officially recognized Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a “foreign terrorist organization.” The IRGC’s “support for terrorism is foundational and institutional, and it has killed US citizens,” reads a fact sheet the US State Department released at the time.

Nearly four years later, the United Kingdom has yet to follow suit.

Iranian-British activist and writer Vahid Beheshti, 46, is on the 35th day of a hunger strike outside the U.K. Foreign Office. He has said it will continue until the United Kingdom designates the group as a terrorist organization. On Monday, British security minister Tom Tugendhat told Beheshti in a meeting that the government would act, “but offered no timeframe for the designation,” according to a brief from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

Tzvi Kahn, a research fellow and senior editor at FDD who studies Iran, told JNS the United Kingdom likely hasn’t acted yet because it fears that taking a hard line on Iran will undermine future nuclear negotiations.

Related coverage New Executive Director of Human Rights Watch has Anti-Israel History JNS.org - Human Rights Watch, an NGO with a history of anti-Israel advocacy, announced its interim executive director Tirana Hassan...

“The government still hopes against hope, despite all indications to the contrary, that the international community can someday revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which in turn would give the clerical regime a new lease on life,” said Kahn.