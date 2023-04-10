Monday, April 10th | 19 Nisan 5783

April 10, 2023 12:53 pm
NYPD Seeking Trio of Suspects for Antisemitic Attacks in Queens

Security footage of the three suspects wanted in a pair of antisemitic attacks in Queens, 7 April 2023 (NYPD)

The NYPD is seeking three teenaged suspects for menacing and aggravated harassment for a pair of attacks over Passover.

According to police, the group threw rocks and shouted antisemitic slurs at a 49-year-old man outside a synagogue in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Friday. One of the group drew a razor and threatened the man with it until a good Samaritan intervened and the group fled.

Seven hours later and a few blocks from the site of the first incident, the group then taunted a man with antisemitic slurs before pushing him and once again fled.

The group, which police say consisted of two males and one female, remains at large. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

The incidents are the latest example of the surge in antisemitic incidents that the United States is facing. New York saw the most antisemitic incidents in 2022, with 580, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) annual audit of such incidents. The figure represents a 34 percent increase from 2019, when there were 430.

Recently, eight major nonprofits from New York and New Jersey, led by the ADL, created a supra-regional group for sharing and receiving information about threats to Jewish communities in the area.

The group said it has four main objectives, including being the main point of contact for federal and local agencies, informing the Jewish community of New York and New Jersey of potential threats, receiving incident reports on antisemitic hate crimes, and providing Jewish institutions counsel and training on the best security methods.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to The Algemeiner’s request for comment.

