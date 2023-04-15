Israelis Protest Against Judicial Overhaul for 15th Weekend

Saturday, April 15th | 24 Nisan 5783

April 15, 2023 2:27 pm
avatar by i24 News

An aerial view shows Israelis demonstrating as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nationalist coalition government presses on with its contentious judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 4, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

i24 NewsTens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets throughout Israel on Saturday evening, with widespread protests scheduled nationwide. This is the 15th consecutive weekend of rallies around the country.

This protest is part of the movement against the judicial overhaul pushed forth by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing forward.

The main event will be held in central Tel Aviv, with smaller protests set to take place at some 150 locations throughout the country.

Police announced road blockages throughout the central and Jerusalem regions.

Last week saw the publication of leaked Pentagon materials, which revealed an assessment by the CIA that the Mossad leadership “advocated for Mossad officials and Israeli citizens to protest against the new Israeli government’s proposed judicial reforms, including several explicit calls to action that decried the Israeli government.”

Israeli officials including Netanyahu denied the allegations.

