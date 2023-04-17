Haredi Jews Main Victims of Antisemitic Violence, According to New ADL-Tel Aviv University Report

Haredi Jews are the principal victims of antisemitic violence in western countries, according to a new report surveying antisemitic incidents and trends in 2022.

The report — jointly published on Monday by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and Tel Aviv University — noted that “Haredi Jews are the main victims not only because they are easily identifiable as Jews, but also because they are perceived as vulnerable and unlikely to fight back.”

It added that while the the attacks examined in the report “are legally defined as antisemitic hate crimes, the motivations of the perpetrators are not easy to discern and could be driven by a deeply held antisemitism, hatred for Israel, bullying, or a combination of the three.” A case study of antisemitic attacks in the Stamford Hill neighborhood of north London, where around 30,000 British Haredi Jews reside, drew the observation that “with most offenders not being prosecuted and a majority of the more minor offenses most likely not even reported, the motivations of the attackers can only be speculated. What is clear, however, is that the victims would not have been attacked had they not been Jewish.”

The report examined antisemitic activity in several countries, including the US, where nearly 4,000 antisemitic incidents were recorded in 2022, Russia, where President Vladimir Putin’s regime has promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories in tandem with its invasion of Ukraine, and several EU nations that witnessed alarmingly high levels of antisemitism during 2022.

