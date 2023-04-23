Sunday, April 23rd | 2 Iyyar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Corbyn Ally Suspended from UK Labour Party Over Comments on Jews

Rabbi Who Lost Wife, Daughters to Terror Will Read Memorial Day Prayer

Amman Says Jordanian Lawmaker Arrested in Israel on Suspicion of Arms Smuggling

Israelis Protest Judicial Reform for 16th Consecutive Week

Israeli-Ukrainian Volunteer Captured and Killed by Russian Forces

Sudan Army Okays Foreign Evacuation as Khartoum Battle Rages

Israel Confiscates Dozens of Digital Accounts Dealing with Hamas

Daughter of US Citizen Jailed by Iran Says She Has Lost Confidence in US Efforts

US Federal Court Rejects Challenge to Texas Anti-BDS Law

‘Incredibly Disturbing’: ADL Calls on Israel to Reconsider New York Consul General Nomination

April 23, 2023 11:37 am
0

Corbyn Ally Suspended from UK Labour Party Over Comments on Jews

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, and Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott hold wreaths during commemorations of the first anniversary of the attack on London Bridge, in London, Britain, June 3, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Simon Dawson.

i24 NewsThe UK’s main opposition party suspended member Diane Abbott as an MP on Sunday, following comments she made that Jewish people have not been subjected to racism “all their lives.”

The suspension will remain in place as an investigation into her comments unfolds, the Labour Party said.

Abbott wrote in a letter to the Observer newspaper that Irish, Jewish and Traveller people all “experience prejudice” similar to that suffered by “white people with points of difference, such as redheads. But they are not all their lives subject to racism.”

“At the height of slavery, there were no white-seeming people manacled on the slave ships,” Abbot added.

Related coverage

April 22, 2023 1:32 pm
0

Israeli-Ukrainian Volunteer Captured and Killed by Russian Forces

i24 News - An Israeli-Ukrainian was captured and executed by Russian forces in the Ukraine, where he was a volunteer...

The suspended MP was well known and is widely respected after becoming the first black woman to become a member of Parliament in the UK.

Abbot was a key ally of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, were she served as the shadow interior minister under his tenure. Corbyn himself was widely accused of antisemitic marks over the past few decades.

In a statement announcing her suspension, Labour condemned the remarks made by Abbot.

“The Labour Party completely condemns these comments, which are deeply offensive and wrong,” said a party spokesman. “The chief whip has suspended the Labour whip from Diane Abbott pending an investigation.”

Abbot tweeted an apology over her remarks, saying she “wholly and unreservedly withdraw my remarks.” The suspended member said the draft of the letter was sent to the newspaper as an error.

“Racism takes many forms and it is completely undeniable that Jewish have suffered its monstrous effects,” Abbot said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.