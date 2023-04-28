Friday, April 28th | 7 Iyyar 5783

Iranian FM Meets Hezbollah chief, Tours Lebanon-Israel Border

April 28, 2023 9:22 am
Iranian FM Meets Hezbollah chief, Tours Lebanon-Israel Border

avatar by i24 News

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meets with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in Tehran, Iran July 6, 2022. Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS.

i24 News – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Hezbollah’s chief Hassan Nasrallah to discuss the latest developments in the region, during which the two toured Lebanon’s southern border with Israel, the Lebanese terror group’s press office said Friday.

Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani was also in attendance.

Hezbollah is an antisemitic terrorist group committed to Israel’s destruction and the proxy in Lebanon of the Iranian mullah regime.

Amir-Abdollahian encouraged all Lebanese parties to “speed up” negotiations to reach an agreement concerning the election of a new president in Lebanon, adding that Tehran was ready to support “any agreement” that can end the now six-month stalemate.

It was Amir-Abdollahian’s first visit to Lebanon since Iran and Saudi Arabia reached an agreement last month to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions that had major repercussions in the tiny Mediterranean country. China brokered the deal.

Lebanese political parties are deeply divided between an Iran-backed coalition led by Hezbollah and a Western and Saudi-backed alliance. The deep divisions in Lebanon have left the country without a president since the term of Michel Aoun ended in late October.

