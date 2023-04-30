Yeshiva University Holds First Jewish Studies Conference in Dubai

i24 News – Yeshiva University and Mohammed Ben Zayed University for the Humanities will launch next week the first-ever joint conference between an American Jewish university and an Emirati university at the Crossroads of Civilizations Museum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Israel Hayom reported.

The conference will strengthen academic partnerships between the American Jewish University and the United Arab Emirates and foster new opportunities for Jewish-Muslim dialogue in the Middle East.

Entitled “Interacting Philosophies, Shared Friendships,” the program will discuss the philosophical exchange and mutual influence between Judaism and Islam, with a special focus on the great medieval scholar Moses Maimonides.

A kosher dinner will be served in the presence of local officials, religious leaders, scholars and students from the University of Jerusalem and the Mohammed Ben Zayed University for the Humanities.