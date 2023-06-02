Adidas Resumes Selling ‘Yeezy’ Shoes Months After Cutting Ties With Rapper Ye

Adidas is again selling shoes designed by rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, months after terminating its partnership with the artist in light of antisemitic remarks he made last year.

The German sportswear company is selling some of the remaining inventory of Yeezy products so far only on the Adidas CONFIRMED app. Adidas announcement on May 19 that the initial release of remaining YEEZY items will be available to the public in late May, and that a “significant amount” of the sales will be donated to certain organizations working to combat discrimination, hate, racism and antisemitism. Those organizations include the Anti-Defamation League and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change. It remains unclear what portion of the sales will be donated.

“The products will be existing designs and designs initiated in 2022 for sale in 2023,” Adidas added. “Additional releases of existing inventory are currently under consideration, but timing is yet to be determined.”

Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said: “After careful consideration, we have decided to begin releasing some of the remaining Adidas YEEZY products. Selling and donating was the preferred option among all organizations and stakeholders we spoke to. We believe this is the best solution as it respects the created designs and produced shoes, it works for our people, resolves an inventory problem, and will have a positive impact in our communities. There is no place in sport or society for hate of any kind and we remain committed to fighting against it.”

Related coverage Backstreet Boys Announce Full Cancellation of Israel Concert The Backstreet Boys said that following their cancelled May 13 concert in Israel, which they were forced to call off...

This is the first time that YEEZY products have been available to shoppers by Adidas since the company cut ties with Ye in October 2022 after he made a number of antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews late last year.

At the Adidas annual shareholder meeting in early May, Gulden said the company made the decision to sell and donate proceeds from its remaining Yeezys after speaking with non-governmental organizations and other groups that were harmed by Ye’s comments. Gulden added at the time that Adidas has 500 million unsold Yeezys that have a selling value of more than $1 billion.

“At a time when antisemitism has reached historic levels in the US and is rising globally, we appreciate how Adidas turned a negative situation into a very positive outcome,” said ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt in a statement released as part of Adidas’ announcement on May 19. “They have shown real thoughtfulness in engaging with community organizations working to combat this pernicious and stubborn hatred. Their leadership, in not only condemning anti-Jewish hate but lending their support for education and other initiatives, is exemplary and a model for other public companies to emulate. We thank them for their ongoing dialogue around their remaining inventory and their vested interest in tackling issues of prejudice and hate.”

Adidas will also partner with the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, which is run by the brother of George Floyd, to lead community programs through sport and education. Other organizations interested in collaborating with Adidas on projects that counteract discrimination and hate through sports can email [email protected]