Friday, March 27th | 2 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Swiss Museum to Pay Undisclosed Sum to Heirs of Jewish Art Collector Victimized by Nazis

Protests Greet ‘Repulsive’ Painting by Italian Catholic Artist Depicting Antisemitic Blood Libel

As Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 12, Israel’s Netanyahu Orders Preparations for Tighter Movement Restrictions

Israel’s Netanyahu Wishes ‘Full and Speedy Recovery’ to UK’s Johnson After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Top US Jewish Group Condemns Iran for Death of Ex-FBI Agent Robert Levinson

Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Drones Launched by Yemen’s Houthis Toward Kingdom

Britain’s PM Johnson Has Coronavirus, Self-Isolates in Downing Street

Hope Is Nice, but After Coronavirus, Demonization of Israel Is Unlikely to Change

When It Comes to Covid-19, the Tech Industry’s Urge to Disrupt May Be Disruptive

US Has Most Coronavirus Cases in World, Next Wave Aimed at Louisiana

March 27, 2020 1:54 pm
0

As Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 12, Israel’s Netanyahu Orders Preparations for Tighter Movement Restrictions

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Worshipers pray in distance from each other at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City, amid coronavirus restrictions, March 26, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered on Friday that preparations be made for a “significant tightening of the restrictions on movement so as to further reduce the number of people outside their homes in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”

Israel has reported 12 deaths — including four on Friday — and more than 3,000 infections from the illness so far.

Rules already in place include a requirement that citizens to stay within 100 meters of home, with sanctions imposed on violators.

On Friday, the Israeli military said it would deploy troops to support police on street patrols to enforce the restrictions.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office later on Friday said, “If there is no improvement in the rate of infection in the next two days, there will be no alternative but to impose a lockdown.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.