As Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 12, Israel’s Netanyahu Orders Preparations for Tighter Movement Restrictions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered on Friday that preparations be made for a “significant tightening of the restrictions on movement so as to further reduce the number of people outside their homes in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”

Israel has reported 12 deaths — including four on Friday — and more than 3,000 infections from the illness so far.

Rules already in place include a requirement that citizens to stay within 100 meters of home, with sanctions imposed on violators.

On Friday, the Israeli military said it would deploy troops to support police on street patrols to enforce the restrictions.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office later on Friday said, “If there is no improvement in the rate of infection in the next two days, there will be no alternative but to impose a lockdown.”