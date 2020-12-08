Israel Adds 1,837 New Coronavirus Infections, Positive Test Rate at 2.8%

i24 News – Israel added 1,837 new COVID-19 coronavirus infections on Monday, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday morning.

With over 67,000 tests done in the past 24 hours, the positive test rate was at 2.8%.

Israel’s death toll throughout the pandemic stood at 2,924 as of Tuesday morning, with three new fatalities added on Monday.

With almost 14,000 active cases in the country, 562 Israelis are now in hospitals.

Out of those, 315 are said to be in a serious state, including 102 patients in a critical condition.

At least 107 patients require artificial lung ventilation, with Israel’s total cumulative sum of infections throughout the pandemic at 347,331.

On Monday, Israel’s coronavirus cabinet approved new restrictions to curb the spread of the disease.

Starting from Wednesday, Israel could go on a nighttime curfew, with Israelis barred from venturing outside past 8 or 10 pm, if the measure is approved by the government.