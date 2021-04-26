American Associates, Ben-Gurion University Changes Name to ‘Spark’ Movement

JNS.org – The US fundraising arm for Ben-Gurion University of the Negev is officially changing its name and hopes by doing so to “spark a movement” in the way Jews in the Diaspora think about Israel.

Formerly known as American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, the organization will now be called Americans for Ben-Gurion University. The name change was announced on Sunday during an online program “Celebrating the Remarkable.” The event honored longtime fundraiser Philip Gomperts; Toni Young, a philanthropist and volunteer; and Dr. Ruth Westheimer, who received an honorary degree.

“We’re excited about this. It’s officially a brand relaunch, but more than that, we are trying to spark a movement of Americans in the Diaspora in support of everything positive in Israel in the 21st century,” said Doug Seserman, CEO of Americans for Ben-Gurion University.

That, he continued, is manifest by Ben-Gurion University being in an area of the Jewish state that is a catalyst for economic and regional development.

