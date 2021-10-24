Sunday, October 24th | 18 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Synagogue in Manchester, England Hit by Antisemitic ‘Zoombombing,’ Disrupting Virtual Prayer Service With Swastikas

Report: Israel, US Forming Joint Team on 5G Network

Monitoring at Iran’s Karaj Nuclear Site No Longer ‘Intact,’ Says IAEA Chief

US Military Holds Three Tests to Advance Hypersonic Weapon Programs, Pentagon Says

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Attack in Congo

The Israeli Startup Combating Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Israel, UAE Sign ‘Green Corridor’ Agreement for Vaccinated Passengers — Israeli Consulate in Dubai

Israeli Official Says Reopening of US Palestinian Mission in Jerusalem May Not Happen

Israel Says US Was Updated About Terrorism Designation of Six Palestinian Groups

The US Must Stop Falling Prey to Iranian Extortion

October 24, 2021 4:10 pm
0

Synagogue in Manchester, England Hit by Antisemitic ‘Zoombombing,’ Disrupting Virtual Prayer Service With Swastikas

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Kacper Pempel / Illustration.

A synagogue in Manchester, England suffered a cyber incident Friday evening in which antisemites interrupted a virtual prayer service with swastikas and other hateful imagery.

Rabbi Robyn Ashworth-Steen of the Manchester Reform Synagogue told the BBC, “Halfway through the service, during some prayers, they unmuted, started to shout, and put on the screen a swastika and some other awful racist images.”

“They were kicked out straightaway, but it was clear through the service that they were trying to get in,” she said.

“We were all really shaken and upset about it,” Ashworth-Steen added.

She said, however, that the synagogue has received an outpouring of support since the incident, calling it “overwhelming.”

“We’ve had gorgeous messages in,” she said.

The Greater Manchester Police are investigating the incident.

The infiltration and disruption of online Jewish services has become frequent during the last two years, as the coronavirus pandemic forced many services online.

An Anti-Defamation League guide published last year on preventing this so-called phenomenon of “Zoombombing” included several pieces of practical advice for foiling offenders. Among the suggestions: don’t enable a “waiting room,” do mute all participants, and do disable remote control.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.