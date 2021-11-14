Latest Antisemitic Assault on Jewish Man in Brooklyn Prompts $10,000 Reward

The assault of a Jewish man in Brooklyn last Thursday by an unknown assailant has prompted an investigation by New York police and a reward from the Anti-Defamation League.

The incident took place on Thursday at around 8:00 pm in the area of Empire Boulevard and Albany Avenue, the NYPD told The Algemeiner in a statement.

Responding to a call, officers arrived to find a 25-year-old man who claimed to have been punched in the face by another man who made antisemitic statements.

The perpetrator fled the scene and has not been found. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force has been notified and police are continuing to investigate.

The suspect is described as a male with dark complexion, around 19 years old, five feet and 10 inches tall, and approximately 140 pounds.

Recent weeks have seen several attacks on Jews in Brooklyn that were coupled with antisemitic slurs, including a man who was struck with a projectile from a moving car, a man who was beaten outside a nightclub, and a pregnant woman who had a drink thrown in her face.