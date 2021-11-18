In Fifth Antisemitic Incident in a Month, Jewish Woman Slapped on Street in Brooklyn

In the fifth such incident in the past month, a Jewish woman was attacked in Brooklyn, NY on Wednesday by an unknown assailant.

The NYPD said the assault took place at around 5 p.m. at 346 New York Avenue in Crown Heights.

A 41-year-old woman said she was slapped by a young woman in her 20s who had asked, “Are you a Jew?”

The victim suffered a cut on her right hand during the assault, police said.

The suspect is described as a black female, five-foot-five-inches tall, 120 pounds, with long black hair. The NYPD’s Hate Crime Unit has been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident came after a series of antisemitic incidents in Brooklyn over the past several weeks alone, including a brutal assault outside a nightclub, an attack on a pregnant woman, a man shot with a non-lethal projectile, and another man who was punched in the face.