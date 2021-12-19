Sunday, December 19th | 15 Tevet 5782

December 19, 2021 6:26 pm
0

Hate Crimes Against Jews, Asians Spiked Across New York City in 2021, With Manhattan Seeing Highest Number

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A man rides a bicycle up a nearly-empty 6th Avenue in midtown Manhattan during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, March 20, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mike Segar

A major spike in hate incidents in New York City in 2021 was driven by those occurring in the borough of Manhattan, NYPD data shows.

Hate crimes against Asians and Jews have driven this year’s doubling of hate crimes in in New York, police statistics revealed this month.

An NYPD breakdown through Dec. 12 shows that Manhattan had the most hate crimes of any of the city’s boroughs, with 199 incidents, the New York Post reported Sunday. 134 of those occurred in the Manhattan South precinct alone.

Brooklyn had 119 incidents, Queens 102, the Bronx 44, and Staten Island 17.

The data on 481 of the incidents showed 55 were assaults and 11 robberies.

The largest rise in hate crimes was against Asians, with a 368% increase over last year, with 131 incidents. Those against Asians rose by 49%, as of the latest figures.

The spike has had serious effects on the Jewish community. In recent months, a spate of attacks on Jews in Brooklyn has included a man struck with a projectile from a moving car, another who was beaten outside a nightclub, and a pregnant woman who had a drink thrown in her face. Antisemitic attacks also spiked in May on the heels of Israel’s war with Hamas, with several attacks in Midtown surrounding protests over the conflict.

